Jansson facing three weeks out with knee injury

Leeds have announced that defender Pontus Jansson will be sidelined for three weeks by a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield United.

The injury has ruled the centre-back out of Sweden’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Romania and Norway.

“Jansson will begin his rehab at Thorp Arch with the Leeds United medical team this week,” said a statement from Leeds.

Leeds’ 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United left them third in the Sky Bet Championship, one point behind the Blades and five adrift of leaders Norwich.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are next in action against Millwall on March 30.