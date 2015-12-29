Japan goalkeeper Kawashima set for Dundee United switch

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima is set to finally complete his switch to Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee United after a delay.

Kawashima, who has won 72 caps, initially agreed a move to United as a free agent in November, but paperwork delayed the deal.

Though the transfer remains subject to international clearance, the 32-year-old is expected to arrive "in the next few days" and is looking forward to representing Mixu Paatelainen's men, having most recently played for Standard Liege.

Eiji told the club's official website: "Finally I'm able to join to Dundee United. I'm delighted to join this club.

"I will try to do all my best with my fighting spirit and my ambition as a player. I hope that I can bring something different to the squad and use my experience as well.

"I'm looking forward to wearing the Dundee United jersey on the pitch soon."

Paatelainen, whose side are rooted to the foot of the table, added: "I am delighted that we have secured Eiji's signature. It has taken a bit longer than any of us would have liked, but this is a fantastic coup for the club.

"Eiji will strengthen the competition in the goalkeeper's position. He is a seasoned professional who has played at major tournaments and this experience will help our young goalkeepers also.

"He is a strong character who has shown great desire to play for Dundee United and I look forward to working with him."

Luis Zwick and Michal Szromnik have shared goalkeeping responsibilities at Tannadice this term.