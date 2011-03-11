Trending

Japanese matches cancelled after quake

By

TOKYO - Weekend football matches in Japan's J-League have been cancelled because of the devastating earthquake that hit north of Tokyo on Friday, killing many and triggering a tsunami.

A total of 19 matches in the J-League, whose 2011 season only began last weekend, and the second division were postponed the league said in a short statement after the biggest earthquake to hit Japan in 140 years struck the north-east coast.

Four J-League teams are also scheduled to take part in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday.