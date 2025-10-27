Arsenal are back in action at the Emirates on Wednesday evening

Premier League leaders Arsenal will switch their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, when they host Brighton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping to continue their recent positive momentum for this fourth round clash and it's not too late to get your hands on some last minute tickets to see the in-form Gunners in action.

So if you're either at a loose end this Wednesday evening or fancy a half term treat, here's all you need to know.

Last minute tickets to Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal host Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the table to four points on Sunday afternoon, when Eberechi Eze's goal was enough to claim all three points against his former side Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

That made it four Premier League wins on the bounce and seven straight victories in all competitions for Arteta's men, who are looking to end a 22-year wait for the title.

Arsenal head into Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie as Premier League leaders (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But the Gunners also have a pedigree in the League Cup, having reached the final eight times, lifting the trophy in both 1987 and 1993.

They will be facing a Brighton side who have struggled for consistancy this season, having won three, drawn three and lost three in the Premier League, but hit League One Barnsley for six in the third round of the Carabao Cup to book in an Emirates date.

With both teams eager to book a place in the quarter-finals, it promises to be an exciting night in north London.

