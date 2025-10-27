Premier League leaders Arsenal will switch their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, when they host Brighton at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping to continue their recent positive momentum for this fourth round clash and it's not too late to get your hands on some last minute tickets to see the in-form Gunners in action.
So if you're either at a loose end this Wednesday evening or fancy a half term treat, here's all you need to know.
Last minute tickets to Arsenal vs Brighton
Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the table to four points on Sunday afternoon, when Eberechi Eze's goal was enough to claim all three points against his former side Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
That made it four Premier League wins on the bounce and seven straight victories in all competitions for Arteta's men, who are looking to end a 22-year wait for the title.
But the Gunners also have a pedigree in the League Cup, having reached the final eight times, lifting the trophy in both 1987 and 1993.
They will be facing a Brighton side who have struggled for consistancy this season, having won three, drawn three and lost three in the Premier League, but hit League One Barnsley for six in the third round of the Carabao Cup to book in an Emirates date.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With both teams eager to book a place in the quarter-finals, it promises to be an exciting night in north London.
For an unforgettable occasion, Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets deliver a truly elevated matchday for the Champions League.
Guests are guaranteed superb, cushioned seating and exclusive lounge access, opening a generous two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, making sure you can soak up the atmosphere early.
The package includes a vouchered food item for a substantial meal, four complimentary drinks, and a half-time beverage, ensuring you are well catered for.
Additionally, you receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, rounding out this comprehensive experience for home supporters.
Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.