Liverpool ready to pay big money for Ibrahima Konate replacement: report

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield

Liverpool are ready to splash more cash on a replacement for Ibrahima Konate in an attempt to resurrect their dismal start to the season.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and the Reds have been active in their attempts to sign cover for the French international, with a deal to bring in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi collapsing on deadline day.

Arne Slot's side have fallen to four consecutive Premier League defeats, and have shipped 14 goals in nine league games, and the hierarchy at Anfield are ready to act quickly.

Liverpool are ready to spend big money to secure a Konate replacement as early as January

Ibrahima Konate has not performed at the expected level so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were incredibly active in the summer as they looked to defend their 20th Premier League title, signing seven new players and breaking the British transfer record twice.

They signed 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni with the view that he would act as cover at central defence for Virgil van Dijk and Konate, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Southampton.

Konate, who is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, with their being an expectation he will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

This, alongside Leoni's injury and Liverpool recent woeful form may prompt the Reds to once again dig into their pockets with South American outlet BolaVIP reporting they are preparing an offer for Ecuadorian Joel Ordonez.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 21-year-old was close to signing for Marseille in the summer, but the move didn't materialise and he signed a new contract with his current side Club Brugge.

The Belgian side are seeking a fee north of €40 million, and BolaVIP suggest he could be offered a package worth €3 million a season, which they believe to be similar to what Konate currently earns.

Ordonez has started Brugge's three Champions League games this season, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Joel Ordonez of Club Brugge KV during the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa FC at Jan Breydel Stadium on Nov. 6, 2024 in Bruges, Belgium. (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Ordonez has had a patchy start to the 2025/26 season, scoring and being sent off on the opening day agaisnt Genk, before missing Brugge's next seven games in all competitions as he looked to force a move out of the club. He has since started four league games.

In FourFourTwo's view it's a move that definitely could happen. Should Konate not put pen to paper in the coming months, Liverpool may wish to move on from relying on him sooner rather than later, and snapping up Ordonez before other elite clubs would be a smart move.

Transfermarkt currently values Ordonez at €28 million. Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, before Aston Villa come to Anfield in the Premier League in two huge games in the context of their season.