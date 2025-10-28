Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the League Cup?

Football quiz time – and we're looking for past winners of the League Cup.

Now in its 65th edition, the League Cup gives an opportunity of silverware to those who don't usually taste it, with the list of winners from this competition encompassing not just the giants but several smaller sides.

Our quiz question for you today asks how many of the 24 clubs to have won the League Cup you can name: you have just five minutes to do so… get cracking!

