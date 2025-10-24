'I've heard nothing' Everton star reveals contract latest as major future decision looms

Everton and England's No.1 has recently put pen to paper on a fresh, long-term deal, committing his future to the Hill Dickinson Stadium club until the summer of 2029.

Pickford is not the only player at the beginning of this season whose contract situation needed resolving, however, the Toffees have not yet got round to renewing others in a similar position to the Three Lions goalkeeper.

As it stands, there are seven Everton first-team players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, including Jack Grealish and Merlin Röhl, both of whom are on Merseyside having agreed season-long loans.

Everton star, 24, still waiting on new contract proposal

Among them are the likes of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and James Garner.

Last season, the Toffees allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to leave on a free transfer after a new deal could not be struck between player and club, demonstrating that the ownership are happy to see key players walk away if a deal is not right.

Garner is into the final nine months of his Everton contract but playing regularly under Moyes, either in central midfield or at right-back.

The 24-year-old has been with the club since 2022 and is thoroughly enjoying his time, as he exclusively told FourFourTwo earlier this month.

On the topic of contract renegotiations, though, Garner had this to say: “All I know at the moment [is] nothing's going [on]. There's been no talks. I know, obviously, my contract’s up in the summer but from my side, I've heard nothing.”

The Manchester United academy graduate has played every available minute for the Toffees this season, across all competitions.

“I'm enjoying my football, of course. It's been a great start to the season for the club, and I've started quite well myself. I just need to keep on improving, keep on winning games and add a little bit more," he added.

In FourFourTwo's view, Everton could do a lot worse than signing the versatile midfielder to a new deal.

At Garner's age, he could develop further and even if the club's ambition is to enhance the squad in the areas he plays, he appears to be a positive dressing room influence and would be a solid back-up option.