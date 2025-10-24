Former Leeds United man Patrick Bamford set for Chelsea reunion in bid to find new club: report

Patrick Bamford could be on the verge of joining one of the Championship's favourites for promotion this season.

The striker left Leeds over the summer transfer period, parting company with the Yorkshire club after a long association.

He has been a free agent since departing Elland Road, where his on-field importance had waned in the past few seasons.

Patrick Bamford could reunite with old Chelsea teammate this season

Patrick Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals during the 2020/21 campaign

Recently, Bamford was understood to have been in talks with Spanish LaLiga side Getafe ahead of a potential move to the club based on the outskirts of Madrid.

However, that move did not go through and the 32-year-old has subsequently been on the hunt for a new club.

Frank Lampard is making a good go of things at Coventry City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Bamford has now been spotted training with Coventry City, who are flying at the top of the Championship.

Under Frank Lampard, the Sky Blues are being tipped to make a return to the Premier League next year, having swept aside several second tier opponents with relative ease during the early part of this campaign.

Bamford and Lampard were briefly Chelsea teammates, after the striker joined the Stamford Bridge club as a youngster in 2012.

Lampard stuck around for two more seasons, while Bamford was sent on various loan spells, before leaving the club permanently in 2017.

Their paths have crossed numerous times since then with Leeds facing Lampard's Derby County in the Championship play-offs in 2019. Similarly, the ex-Chelsea boss has faced Bamford and Leeds whilst in charge at the Bridge, Goodison Park and latterly the CBS Arena.

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring for Chelsea in 2013 (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, if Coventry were to sign Bamford on a free transfer, it would strengthen their promotion credentials on the basis that the 32-year-old has vast experience of what it takes to go up, having achieved the feat twice with Leeds.

While Bamford was not an integral part of Leeds' most recent Championship title triumph, former boss Daniel Farke heralded the striker's impact off the pitch.