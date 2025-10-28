The 20 biggest players out of contact next summer

While there are still two months until the January transfer window opens, you can bet your bottom dollar that clubs across Europe are all busy at work preparing for not just the winter window, but also the 2026 summer sales.

Everyone loves a bargain and the potential pool of free agents whose current deals are set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign will be constantly assessed in the coming months.

Once January comes around, any players in the final months of their contracts will be able to talk to overseas teams and there are a number of big-name players for whom the clock is ticking. FourFourTwo takes a look at the biggest names out there as things stand.

1. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is considering his options (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany will see tying down the Bayern centre-back to a new contract as one of his priorities in the coming weeks. The 27-year-old France international is in his peak years, but talks over a new deal have reportedly been stalling over Upamecano’s salary demands and potential release clauses. Should no deal be forthcoming, the former RB Leipzig man will have plenty of admirers.



Transfermarkt valuation: €60million

2. Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old was a key part of Liverpool’s title success last season, but is yet to agree a new deal with the Reds and could become one of Europe’s most in-demand players in the coming months. Real Madrid are one club to have been linked with the France international, fresh from their signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the summer.

Valuation: €55million

3. Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another high-profile centre-back into the final year of his deal is Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, who was on the brink of joining Liverpool on deadline day, only for a move to collapse at the 11th hour. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have since been linked with the 25-year-old and as things stand, the futures of Upamecano, Konate and Guehi could all be linked in a potential centre-back free agent merry-go-round this summer.

Valuation: €50million

4. Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus

Serbia and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic (Image credit: Getty)

The Serbian forward has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal over the past 12 months, but with the Premier League duo both investing in their frontline in the summer, Vlahovic may look to another of his suitors next summer, with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Bayen among the other sides to have been linked with the 25-year-old who has netted 99 Serie A goals over the past seven campaigns with Fiorentina and Juventus.

Valuation: €35million

5. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Manchester City skipper Bernardo Silva (Image credit: Getty Images)

No player has appeared on more Pep Guardiola team-sheets than current Man City skipper Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese attacker one of the legendary manager’s most trusted lieutenants over the past nine seasons at the Etihad. The 31-year-old said earlier this season that knows ‘exactly’ what he will do when his contract ends, which sounds to us like a very strong hint he will be up for a new challenge.

Valuation: €32million

6. Quinten Timber, Feyenoord

Quinten Timber of Feyenoord (Image credit: Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien is set to hit the market as a free agent this summer as his deal at Feyenoord whittles away and one lucky sitor could find themselves with a very useful, versatile midfielder who is about to enter his peak years

Valuation: €30 million

7. Mike Maignan, Milan

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Image credit: Getty)

The France international has been one of the game’s best goalkeepers over the past couple of years and should he hit the market as a free agent, he will have plenty of suitors from across Europe, with Chelsea being freshly linked with him in recent days.

Valuation: €25million

8. Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund and Germany star Julian Brandt (Image credit: PA)

A player who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, the vastly experienced Brandt has made more than 350 Bundesliga appearances since his 2014 debut with Dortmund, who will no doubt continue to negoatiate over a new deal right to the wire. Should he decide it’s time for a new challenge, the likes of Spurs and Everton have previously been linked.

Valuation: €25million

9. Ruben Neves, Al-Hilal

Portugal star Ruben Neves (Image credit: PA)

The Portuguese swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League two years ago in a £47million deal, but now finds himself in the final year of deal with Al-Hilal and at age 28, a move back to one of Europe’s big leagues may well appeal.

Valuation: €25million

10. Vitaliy Mykolenko, Everton

Vitaliy Mykolenko in action for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have already handed new deals to James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford this season, so will they look to tie down the Ukrainian left-back next? The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Toffees over the past three seasons, but reports earlier this year claimed that he is attracting interest from clubs in Spain and Italy.

Valuation: €25million

11. Eric Garcia, Barcelona

Eric Garcia during his Manchester City days (Image credit: PA)

The 24-year-old returned to Barcelona following a four-year stint with Manchester City in 2021 and while his contract is ticking down, he has enjoyed a resurgence under Hansi Flick and looks to be a decent bet to come to a new agreement with the Catalan side.

Valuation: €25million

12. Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich

Bayern and Germany man Leon Goretzka (Image credit: PA Images)

Now in his eighth season at Bayern Munich, Goretzka is an established German international and experienced member of Vincent Kompany’s squad. Bayern are running with a small squad this season which means they would be unlikely to cash in on the 30-year-old in January, but his long-term future remains in the balance.

Valuation: €22million

13. Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry celebrates for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern will face a fascinating summer, given the number of players they have in the final year of their deals and the fact that the club are looking to trim their wage bill. Gnabry’s impressive performances this season will help his case for a new deal, but he may have to take a pay cut.

Valuation: €22million

14. John Stones, Manchester City

John Stones has battled injuries of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

After playing just 11 Premier League games last season, Stones will know that his Manchester City future will depend on him proving his fitness over the coming months. The 31-year-old recently admitted he considered retument last season, but with eight appearances under his belt already this season, he will be hoping he can play his way back into both Pep Guardola and Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice XIs.

Valuation: €22million

15. Weston McKennie, Juventus

Weston McKennie of Juventus (Image credit: Juventus FC vis Getty Images)

The sacking of Juventus boss Igor Tudor following an eight-game winless run leaves the USMNT international without a key supporter in Turin and with that there will be a big question mark over his future with the club. A poor loan spell at Leeds United may have put off Premier League suitors, but the 27-year-old has been linked with Roma in recent weeks.

Valuation: €22million

16. Marcos Senesi, Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola shakes hands with Marcos Senesi (Image credit: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The Argentine defender has stepped up to fill the void left by the departing Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez this season and Bournemouth are said to be preparing a new deal for the 28-year-old.

Valuation: €22million

17. James Garner, Everton

James Garner of Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is one of several Everton players in the final year of their current deal and told FourFourTwo earlier this month he has ‘heard nothing’ yet about a new deal with the club despite being a key player under David Moyes this season.

Valuation: €22million

18. Vitaly Janelt, Brentford

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt (Image credit: Getty)

The Brentford midfielder has reportedly been targeted for a January move by Eintracht Frankfurt, who are looking to bring him back to German football after six years in west London. Signed for a bargain fee of €600,000, Janelt has made almost 200 appearances for the Bees.

Valuation: €20million

19. Yves Bissouma, Tottenham

Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Currently sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery following an injury he picked up on international duty, Bissouma appears to be headed for the exit door at Spurs, with a separate injury scuppering a potential move to Fenerbahce in the summer.

Valuation: €20million

20. Harry Wilson, Fulham

Fulham and Wales winger Harry Wilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Liverpool winger was the subject of deadline day interest from Leeds United, only for noting to materialise. But with the Cottagers bringing in wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze this summer, the Wales international has moved further down the pecking order and a parting of ways, either in January or next summer looks increasingly likely.

Valuation: €18million