Jardim expected Martial impact

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim is unsurprised by Anthony Martial's flying start to life at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old became the most expensive teenager in football history when making the move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

He has proved a big hit so far, establishing himself as a first-team regular by netting four times in his opening four games.

And Jardim insists Martial's performances are a testament to the work done by Monaco's coaches.

He said: "We worked with Anthony Martial on his physical and mental attributes. I'm not surprised by his performances.

"We work hard to make sure our young players reach the top European level."

One team who will be aware of Martial's early exploits in the Premier League are Tottenham, Monaco's Europa League opponents on Thursday.

Jardim will head into that fixture with a fully-fit squad at his disposal thanks to the returns of Joao Moutinho and Jeremy Toulalan.

Skipper Toulalan has missed the last four games due to a hamstring complaint, with midfield maestro Moutinho dealing with a thigh injury.

"The workforce is full tomorrow with the return of Toulalan and Joao Moutinho," added Jardim.

"In front of our supporters, we will do everything to win against Tottenham."