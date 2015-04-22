Jardim not drawn on Monaco penalty shout

Monaco trailed 1-0 going into the second leg at Stade Louis II after Arturo Vidal's first-leg penalty and failed to get back into the tie on Wednesday.

Jardim was aggrieved at the award of Vidal's penalty and Monaco perhaps should have had a spot-kick of their own when Geoffrey Kondogbia appeared to be brought down inside the area.

When asked whether he felt Vidal and Giorgio Chiellini had fouled the Frenchman, Jardim said: "I'll let you the journalists discuss the decisions, it is not my role.

"I am disappointed with the result but proud of our two matches. We have shown we can produce good football in Europe.

"After this great campaign, we represented France and Monaco well. We must now refocus on our goals in the league."

Aymen Abdennour suggested Monaco were the better side as they were left to focus on Ligue 1 and the race for European qualification.

The defender told Al Jazeera Sport: "We defended well and deserved to win, or at least score a goal.

"We saw that Monaco was better than Juventus on all levels. But that's football, sometimes you lose when you're the better side.

"Now we must turn the page and devote ourselves to the championship and reaching our goal of third or even second."