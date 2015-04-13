Jardim warns Monaco of Tevez threat for Juve

The Argentina international has 25 goals in all competitions this term and, despite suffered with a thigh injury of late, could make his return to action in the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Juventus Stadium, Jardim warned of the threat Tevez will likely pose in Turin.

However, as the Ligue 1 side seek to cause another upset - having beaten Arsenal in the last 16 - the Monaco coach also refused to get too preoccupied with Tevez.

"Tevez is Serie A's top goalscorer and has plenty of experience and quality. We'll need to keep an eye on him but it's not just about Tevez," the Portuguese explained.

"Juventus are a strong group and also have Serie A's best defence. We will play in an organised fashion, sticking to collective goals both in attack and defence.

"All my players are obliged to work hard in winning the ball back. In that sense you could say we play like an Italian side."

Despite Monaco losing just twice in this season's Champions League, Jardim makes Juve the favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

"We're here in the quarter-finals on merit, having topped our group," he added.

"But Juventus are favourites due to their quality and experience.

"We'll play our game with maximum respect for Juventus, looking to obtain an important target of ours."