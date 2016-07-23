Javi Martinez devastated by Munich shootings

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez feels "rage and impotence" over the Munich shootings and expressed sympathy with victims of the attack.

Nine people were killed and 16 wounded at the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum shopping mall in the German city by a gunman, who later killed himself.

Spain international Martinez lives near the Olympia and was made aware of the attack by Bayern Munich colleagues in a shared messaging group.

He told Marca: "I was out of town and one team-mate had written something in the group of players we have to ask if we were okay. So I heard, then I put the radio and talked to Juan Bernat, who also told me he was okay.

"The city quickly became a mess and I began to get messages from my house to see if I was alright.

"What was happening here is something you cannot believe. You see it every day, you know that the threat exists, but you cannot imagine that you have it so close."

Martinez added: "It's amazing to think that you go out to drink, to go back to a known site, and that can cost you your life only for that choice.

"You see it on TV and it's hard to understand. Why, who can do this? There is no answer, only an enormous rage and impotence.

"I want to send a hug to the victims and their families."

Bayern are scheduled to play a friendly in Landshut on Saturday, 45 miles away from Munich, and the match remains set to go ahead.