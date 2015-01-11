Jedinak out of Oman clash due to ankle injury

The Crystal Palace midfielder twisted his ankle jumping for a header during the Socceroos' 4-1 victory over Kuwait in the tournament opener on Friday.

Jedinak played out the encounter in Melbourne, getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in the second half.

But coach Ange Postecoglou has opted against risking Jedinak for Tuesday's meeting with Oman in Sydney.

"We've decided to rule Mile out of the Oman game after he copped an ankle injury against Kuwait," Postecoglou said in a statement.

"He's not quite right to play and at this stage of the tournament we are better to give it a few days extra rest and we will re-assess where he's at for the game against Korea Republic.

“While it is not ideal for Mile to miss the game I'm confident we have the players and depth to be able to cover for not having him out there.

"We worked hard on increasing our depth over the last 6 months leading into the Asian Cup and that has us in a good position to be able to cover for the loss of a player of Mile's calibre."

Melbourne Victory midfielder Mark Milligan appears the most likely to come into the team to replace Jedinak.