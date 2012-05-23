Jelavic outlines Toffees commitment

The Croatian international arrived in January from Rangers, and has made a big impressive on his new club, netting 11 times in 16 appearances.

His performances have seen his stock rise significantly in recent months, and with Euro 2012 looming a number of clubs across Europe could be alerted to his talents.

However, the 26-year-old has stated that he is going nowhere after settling into life in the north west, and is eager to add to his tally next season.

"Everything is just great - my first season at Everton couldn't be better," he told the Daily Post. "I have to say thanks to my team-mates. When I came here I immediately felt like we had known each other for many years.

"I signed a four-year deal and I don't think about going anywhere else. I want to become even better and I want to score even more goals next season."

Jelavic admitted that he had concerns about adjusting to the Premier League, having spent two years in Scotland, so was surprised by the smooth transition he made.

"When I signed for Everton I was sure that I would have some problems with the English league which is harder than the Scottish one," he added.

"I didn't know what to expect. I was a little bit afraid that I might have some problems, but that was not the case."