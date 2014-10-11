Jelavic retires from Croatia internationals

The Hull City striker made 36 appearances for his country, scoring six goals.

The news was announced a day after Croatia's 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their Euro 2016 qualifier, of which Jelavic played no part.

Jelavic has often been restricted to a substitute's role for Croatia, with Atletico Madrid's Mario Mandzukic usually preferred in the lone striker's role by coach Niko Kovac.

"I admit that I was surprised," Kovac conceded. "But of course I accept his decision.

"I thank him for all that he has given the Croatia national team. I can only wish him all the best in life, and so in his club career."