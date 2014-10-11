Jelavic retires from Croatia internationals
Nikica Jelavic has announced his retirement from the Croatia national team, it was confirmed on Saturday.
The Hull City striker made 36 appearances for his country, scoring six goals.
The news was announced a day after Croatia's 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their Euro 2016 qualifier, of which Jelavic played no part.
Jelavic has often been restricted to a substitute's role for Croatia, with Atletico Madrid's Mario Mandzukic usually preferred in the lone striker's role by coach Niko Kovac.
"I admit that I was surprised," Kovac conceded. "But of course I accept his decision.
"I thank him for all that he has given the Croatia national team. I can only wish him all the best in life, and so in his club career."
