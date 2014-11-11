Jenkinson targets attacking contributions

West Ham sit fourth in the Premier League following a run of just one defeat in their last eight league games.

Right-back Jenkinson has featured eight times in the league for Sam Allardyce's men, who he joined on loan from Arsenal back in July, and is eager to contribute at both ends of the pitch to help the London club continue their strong form.

"It has been positive and a great run for the team," Jenkinson told West Ham's official website. "We're unbeaten in five games, so that's a good sign of where this club's going, and personally it's the first time I've had a run of games in a couple of years now and I'm really happy with it.

"I'm really finding my feet and trying to contribute defensively and going forward as well.

"It was nice to keep a clean sheet on Saturday, I got an assist a couple of weeks ago and I want to add to that.

"I want to get as near to 10 assists as I can this year. It's going to be tough but that's my aim."