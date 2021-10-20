Jerry Yates bags a brace as Blackpool battle back from 2-0 down to beat Reading

Reading squandered a 2-0 lead as Blackpool staged a thrilling second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Defender Scott Dann nodded Reading in front in the 11th minute and Tom Dele-Bashiru added a second 10 minutes later.

But Blackpool dominated the second half and deservedly made it 2-2 with quickfire efforts from substitute Owen Dale and Jerry Yates.

Yates then grabbed the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Reading had beaten Barnsley 1-0 at home on Saturday, securing a third clean sheet in their past four outings, while Blackpool’s four-match unbeaten run had been ended at Nottingham Forest.

Neither side impressed in a low-key opening 10 minutes, though Blackpool were the more positive going forward.

But as the rain lashed down in Berkshire, and from the first opportunity of the game, Reading went ahead.

John Swift curled over a free-kick from the left and Dann rose well to guide a header past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

It was Dann’s first goal since the 34-year-old centre-back joined Reading following his release by Crystal Palace in the summer.

The visitors replied strongly, with Jordan Gabriel’s low 20-yard drive forcing a fine stop from home keeper Luke Southwood, who denied Yates from the rebound.

The double save proved vital, with Reading extending their lead in the 21st minute.

George Puscas gathered a loose ball on the edge of the area and fed Josh Laurent, who released a quick pass to Dele-Bashiru. The Watford loanee then struck a crisp shot past the helpless Grimshaw.

Blackpool tried to reduce the deficit before the break but Keshi Anderson was thwarted by a superb last-ditch tackle from Reading captain Liam Moore and Demetri Mitchell fired narrowly over from a free-kick.

Reading could have put the game out of Blackpool’s reach early in the second half when Puscas scampered on to a through pass from Danny Drinkwater, but the Romania strike drove straight at Grimshaw and the chance went begging.

Blackpool pressed forward with urgency and were finally rewarded for their hard-working efforts when they drew level with goals in the 69th and 73rd minutes.

Sub Dale snatched the first, five minutes after coming on, with a powerful effort from 25 yards.

Dale then turned provider, crossing from the left for the unmarked Yates to head in his third goal in as many games.

And Yates completed the remarkable comeback five minutes from the end, thundering in a spot-kick after Andy Yiadom had brought down Sonny Carey.

Although Southwood got a hand to it, he could not prevent it entering the net and salvage a draw for Reading.