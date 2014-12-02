Jese revels in goalscoring return for Madrid

The 21-year-old, who suffered a serious knee injury during a UEFA Champions League game against German side Schalke in March, was introduced as a second-half substitute during Real's 5-0 Copa del Rey second-leg win over Cornella.

And he hit the ground running with a superb low finish following a mazy run from Isco to score his side's fifth goal and give them a 9-1 aggregate win over the Segunda B side and extend their winning run to a stunning 17 matches.

At the end of the game, the Spain Under-21 international said: At the end of the match, Jese revealed his pleasure at being part of the team again: "After many months of suffering, I'm happy to be back and to score. I'm really happy."

Jese's inclusion as a substitute was one of a number of changes made to the Real matchday squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos rested.

It was an efficient rather than spectacular display from the Copa holders, who took a 4-0 lead through two James Rodriguez goals, one from Isco and an own goal by Borja Lopez.

However, the loudest cheer was reserved for Jese's goal with 13 minutes to go, which he celebrated by running to the touchline to embrace the Real Madrid fitness coaches who have helped him during his recovery.

Ancelotti hailed the youngster's application during his recovery and also revealed when the forward can expect more game time.

"He must get used to playing again, but he's showing a good attitude," the Italian said.

"We showed good quality in the match and got what we were looking for. Naturally he looks like a player who's been out a long time.

"He'll play against Ludogorets [in the Champions League next Tuesday] and then take his time. Coming back from an injury is never easy, but he's made a great recovery.

"Jese can play in any position. He prefers to play on the left wing but can play well enough as a centre-forward.

"I don't think he's afraid, he just has to get used to facing opponents again, that's the issue, but he's doing one-on-ones and two-on-twos in training without any problems."