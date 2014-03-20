Jese undergoes successful surgery on knee injury

Jese sustained a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee just eight minutes into Real Madrid's 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Schalke on Tuesday, a victory which ensured they progressed to the quarter-finals 9-2 on aggregate.

The Spain Under-21 international had played his part in Real's quest to win a famous treble, scoring eight goals, but will now miss the rest of the campaign.

The 21-year-old faces a long road to recovery after going under the knife in Germany.

A statement on Real's official website read: "Jese Rodriguez was admitted to the Hessingpark-Clinic in Augsburg by Dr. Ulrich Boenisch and under the supervision of the Sanitas Medical Services-Real Madrid doctors Jesus Olmo and Francisco Morate.

"The surgery, which was carried out satisfactorily, consisted of repairing the anterior cruciate ligament and damaged lateral meniscal in the player's right knee.

"The player will return to Madrid once he is discharged, which is expected to happen in the next few days."

Vicente del Bosque had hinted that Jese could be in with a chance of making his Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup, but his hopes have now been dashed.