Jesus does not care about strong defenders - Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta is confident Manchester City new boy Gabriel Jesus will have no problem handling the physicality of the Premier League.

Jesus completed his move from Palmeiras last month - the deal having been agreed in August - and made his first-team debut in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The 19-year-old had a goal disallowed for offside during a late cameo in that clash, and he impressed again against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Zabaleta is delighted to see the Brazil international settle in so quickly and expects him to flourish in the Premier League.

"[Gabriel Jesus] is not your typical number nine that we see in the Premier League who is tall and strong," Zabaleta was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"His mobility, his skills, he is really good on the ball and works a lot without it.

"Sometimes for a striker it is hard when you come to the Premier League, especially when you are coming from South America where the football is completely different. Here you can sometimes have very strong defenders who go in hard on strikers.

"But from what I have seen of him in training sessions and also in the games he has played is that he does not care about that. He wants the ball, he tries and he will have a fantastic time with Manchester City for sure."