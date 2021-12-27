Jim Goodwin focusing on incomings for St Mirren in January

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to add to his squad in January and is not looking to move anyone on.

The Buddies finished their 2021 schedule in difficult circumstances with a number of players in self-isolation or just coming out of a 10-day quarantine ahead of their 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Boxing Day.

Goodwin’s side have drawn half of their 20 cinch Premiership games and he is looking to add a spark to his team.

“We’ve got targets obviously,” he told St Mirren TV. “There’s not a huge amount of money in the budget.

“I believe we built a strong squad in the summer and we will try and add to it.

“We need a bit of pace in the team and that’s something we will try and do

“There’s obviously going to be one or two players who are not happy with the lack of game time as well so there might be one or two go the other way as well.

“But I don’t want to lose anybody. I would love to be able to strengthen and that’s what we will try and do over the coming weeks.

“We will hopefully come out of this break stronger than the way we finished (2021). It has been extremely challenging for everybody.”