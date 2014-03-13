J.League Preview: Antlers, Sagan Tosu clash at top

Sagan Tosu have been the early-season surprise packets in what is just their third campaign in Japan's top flight.



Yoon Jung-Hwan's men welcome Kashima to the Best Amenity Stadium looking to build on their two wins to start the season.



Both teams have scored six times and are yet to concede, putting them a few goals clear of fellow unbeaten sides Yokohama F Marinos and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.



For Sagan Tosu, forward Yohei Toyoda has led the way with three goals, including a ninth-minute effort in their 1-0 win at Urawa Reds last time out.



He is top of the goalscoring charts alongside Kashima's Yasushi Endo, whose brace saw his side overcome Vegalta Sendai 2-0.



One of the top two is likely to lose their place, with Yokohama F Marinos favourites to take three points at home to lowly Tokushima Vortis.



Newly promoted Tokushima Vortis have been outclassed early in their maiden season in the top flight, unable to score while conceding seven to be bottom of the table.



A trip to last season's runners-up Yokohama could mean a third straight loss.



Fourth-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima – the champions – return from their mid-week trip to Australia to take on the mid-table Urawa Reds.



Hajime Moriyasu's men suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Central Coast in the AFC Champions League and will be desperate to bounce back.



Elsewhere on matchday three, Diego Forlan continues his search for a first goal in Cerezo Osaka colours when they host Shimizu S-Pulse.



Gamba Osaka visit Vegalta Sendai looking to inflict the hosts' third league loss of the season and Nagoya Grampus travel to Kashiwa Reysol.



Kawasaki Frontale and Omiya Ardija will be aiming for their first wins when they clash, as will Tokyo and Vissel Kobe when they do battle at the NOEVIR Stadium.



Also on Saturday, Albirex Niigata visit Ventforet Kofu.