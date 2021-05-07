Joao Moutinho may return for Wolves against Brighton
By PA Staff
Joao Moutinho could feature for Wolves when they face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.
The veteran midfielder has been out since mid-April with an ankle complaint but has returned to full training.
Defender Willy Boly will not return before next weekend’s meeting with Tottenham after suffering long-term effects of Covid-19.
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns but Seagulls midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to return.
Lallana, who missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Leeds due to a calf issue, is not expected to be available until next weekend’s clash with West Ham.
Albion remain without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).
Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Corbeanu, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Bissouma, Gross, Moder, Propper, Caicedo, Alzate, Mac Allister, Trossard, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Connolly, Tau.
