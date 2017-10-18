Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win

Paris Saint-Germain were targeting a big win at Anderlecht on Wednesday, according to Kylian Mbappe, and they achieved exactly that with a 4-0 Champions League success.

The Ligue 1 side had thrashed Celtic 5-0 and comfortably beaten giants Bayern Munich in their previous Group B games, before Anderlecht became the latest team to suffer at the hands of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

All three were on the scoresheet in Belgium, with Mbappe netting a record eighth goal in the competition as a teenager, and the France international headed home happy.

"Not every game can be like the one against Bayern," he said. "We came here to win well and that's what we did. We're happy and go home with the three points.

"We can always do better and there are lots of games to come, but we need to be able to control our weaker moments as well as our stronger moments.

12-0 - are the best attack of the Champions League 2017/18 (12 goals) and the only one yet to concede a goal. Boss.October 18, 2017

"We haven't been made to pay yet, but we need to be as vigilant as we can. We need to be professional and win games."

PSG remain three points clear of Bayern at the top of the pool at the half-way point of the group stage.

As well as netting 12 times, PSG are yet to concede - a source of great pride for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

"It's extremely satisfying to have kept three clean sheets in the Champions League so far," he said.

"I intend to keep that going for as long as possible, but I realise that things will get increasingly difficult as we progress in the competition."