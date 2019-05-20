Joe Chalmers swaps Inverness for Ross County

Joe Chalmers has agreed a move from Inverness to Highland rivals Ross County.

The left-sided midfielder has signed a two-year pre-contract deal with the Ladbrokes Premiership newcomers, days after Caley Thistle’s play-off hopes ended with defeat against Dundee United.

The former Celtic and Motherwell player made 96 appearances for Inverness.

The 25-year-old told his new club’s Twitter account: “I’ve enjoyed the games against Ross County and they have been tough games so I knew how good a side they were.

“And I had conversations with the managers (Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell), who were absolutely brilliant and they helped sway me as well.

“And seeing the facilities, I feel there is everything here I need to go to the next level.”