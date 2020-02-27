Joe Newell absent for Hibs’ quarter-final with Inverness

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell will miss the William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Inverness.

Newell injured his ankle during the warm-up before last weekend’s draw with Livingston and has not recovered in time for Friday’s quarter-final.

Fraser Murray is suspended after being sent off in a reserve defeat by Celtic on Monday. Fellow midfielder Stevie Mallan is 10 days away from returning to training following a knee injury while defenders Ryan Porteous and Jason Naismith remain out with long-term knee problems.

Inverness manager John Robertson has signalled he will rotate his squad again.

Forward James Keatings, defender Kevin McHattie and midfielder Tom Walsh were dropped to the bench for the midweek win over Dunfermline.

Midfielder Sean Welsh remains out with an ankle injury.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Docherty, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Omeonga, McNulty, Bogdan.

Inverness provisional squad: Ridgers, Rooney, Tremarco, Toshney, McHattie, McKay, Carson, Vincent, Doran, MacGregor, Walsh, Trafford, Harper, Keatings, White, Storey, Todorov, Mackay.