Johnson calm over his future at Liverpool

Johnson is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2014-15 season and there are doubts as to whether Liverpool will offer the 30-year-old - one of the club's highest earners since arriving in 2009 - a new deal.

The England international, who suffered a thigh injury during Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday, said while no talks had taken place over a new contract, he is relaxed about the situation.

"I'm very relaxed about my contract," Johnson told the Liverpool Echo.

"There are no talks going on with the club at the moment. There were minor talks towards the end of last season but nothing else.

"I've loved playing my football here from day one. I'm more than happy here.

"But obviously I can only talk to the club about it when they want to speak to me."

With Johnson free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a rival club in January, his time on Merseyside could be limited.

But Johnson is refusing to look too far ahead as he attempts to help Liverpool to Premier League glory this term.

"In January I could [talk to other clubs], but I'll worry about that when January comes," the former Chelsea full-back said.

"At the minute I’m playing for Liverpool and I'm happy here. I’m more than willing to stay.

"I'll just concentrate on things here week by week. The manager has picked me so far. That shows he wants me here."