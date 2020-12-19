Johnson guides Al Ahly to big league victory in Pitso's absence

Cavin Johnson lead Al Ahly to a 3-0 win over Ghazl El Mahallah on Friday night in their Egyptian Premier League encounter with the assistant coach stepping up to fill the void left by Pitso Mosimane, who missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Red Devils assistant coach Johnson was in temporary charge for the night and made two changes, as Aliou Dieng and Geraldo were recalled to the line-up.

Mohamed Sherif broke the deadlock for the Red Devils on the evening just four minutes into the second stanza after a tight first half. The forward rounded off a fantastic move by finishing into an empty net after dribbling past Al-Bashbishi from Ali Maaloul's through ball.

Al Ahly had their tails up after that and Kahraba doubled their lead in the 69th minute with a tap-in to an empty net after a headed pass by Sherif.

Sherif killed off the game for the Red Devils with the third goal in the last ten minutes with another close-range finish to complete his brace, as Al Ahly moved to the top of the log by a superior goal difference after back-to back wins.