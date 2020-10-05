Johnson to assist Pitso at Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has picked Cavin Johnson as his assistant at the Egyptian giants after Rhulani Mokwena opted to remain at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mosimane was appointed as the Red Eagles new coach after signing a two-year contract with the Egyptian giants following his departure from Sundowns last week.

The 56-year-old coach was keen to add Rhulani Mokwena to his technical staff but the former Orlando Pirates coach opted to stay at Sundowns, where he is now the joint-head coach alongside Manqoba Mnqgithi.

However, Mosimane has now confirmed that the former Platinum Stars coach will be his second in command at the Egyptian side.

'Coach Cavin is an experienced and accomplished mentor, who has played an integral part in the development of football in South Africa and beyond,' Mosimane said in a statement on Twitter.

'With qualifications that include the CAF license, SAFA Pro license, Brazilians Football Academy, FA England courses and a sports management diploma, he has what it takes to help us deliver on our mandate in this top league and beyond.'

Meanwhile, Johnson said: 'It’s an honour to be joining one of the most successful coaches in South Africa to coach the most successful club in Africa. I just want to thank coach Pitso for giving me this opportunity to work with this club of the century.'