Jol targets 'must-win' clash against West Ham

The West London club are currently languishing in the Premier League relegation zone with 10 points from their opening 12 fixtures, and are on a four-game losing streak.

And manager Jol is well aware of the increasing pressure surrounding his position.

"You can lose once or twice but you can't lose four or five times on the trot," he said. "That will put you in a bad position.

"One win will get us back among others and take the pressure off and then hopefully we could have a good run like last year."

Asked whether he felt his job was safe, Jol added: "If we win, yes. If we don't, I don't know. It is always difficult.

"If I was on the board or an owner I would be worrying. We need wins. Every game is almost a must-win game. That is what I have told everyone.

"We are not a typical club with problems. There is a good atmosphere and spirit, a good rhythm too in training. I feel we are good enough to get higher up the league.

"There is always pressure and you have to set your targets. We talk about targets with the players. Our target is to get enough points to be over 20 points after Christmas."

And Jol insists he is happy with the introduction of former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen to the backroom staff at Craven Cottage.

"Sometimes you have to change something to get back to winning ways and I thought it was necessary to get someone like him and I think it has paid off in training," he continued.