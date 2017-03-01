Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019

Benfica have announced that Jonas has signed a new contract.

The Brazil striker, who joined from Valencia two years ago, has extended his deal until 2019.

"I'm really happy to be in a club where I am so well integrated," he told Benfica's official website. "I'm very happy and it can be seen on the pitch.

"I am enormously proud of wearing this jersey. I'm pleased to extend my contract until 2019 and I want to keep getting titles. I want to thank our fans' affection and our president's trust."

Jonas has scored nine goals in 16 appearances this season, despite having missed nearly four months of football with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old has won two league and cup doubles since his move to Estadio da Luz.