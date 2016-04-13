Jones: West Ham our defining moment

Manchester United defender Phil Jones says the FA Cup quarter-final replay against West Ham is his side's biggest game of the season.

Jones has endured a mixed season himself, with the England international suffering an injury-hit campaign as United look set to miss out on a top-four spot and Champions League football next season.

But the defender says his team can gain some kind of redemption from their season by moving into the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.

"It's another massive game on Wednesday," Jones said.

"It's probably a defining moment in our season - so we need to make sure we win that game and that we're at Wembley.

"It's been a difficult season. For the 60 minutes against Spurs last weekend I thought we looked comfortable, but then they score three quick goals and we're out of the game.

"We've got to concentrate on West Ham now. It's a massive game at Upton Park and we have got to win - we have got to."

Anything other than victory would consign United's season as another to forget, regardless of what follows in the Premier League.

Jones and Co. have failed to win any silverware since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and he admits the club have not lived up to expectations since the Scot's departure.

The FA Cup in particular has evaded United's grasp since 2004.

"That is an even bigger incentive for everyone to get our hands on some silverware. It has been difficult at times. Hopefully we can achieve it," Jones said.

"We are feeling it. Trust me, there is no-one more disappointed than the dressing room.

"We know we have to excite the fans, play attractive football and win games. We all want the same thing. We all need to pull in the right direction - starting at West Ham.

"The lads will be disappointed. They will be gutted with the result and the way we conceded so quickly.

"Wednesday is the defining moment of our season. We have to go to West Ham, play well and beat them."