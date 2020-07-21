Jordan Henderson credits Jurgen Klopp for ending Liverpool’s long title wait

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes manager Jurgen Klopp is the reason the club’s 30-year wait for a league title has been ended.

The Reds midfielder, a contender for player of the season, will be presented with the Premier League trophy by Sir Kenny Dalglish – the last man to guide the club to the championship – at Anfield on Wednesday after their final home match of the campaign against Chelsea.

"We are lifting it for you – you’ve driven us to achieving this dream. But this club’s values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments." ✊— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 21, 2020

And while the players have had a remarkable two years – also winning the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup – Henderson has no doubt where the credit should lie.

“It’s no secret what this squad thinks of Jurgen Klopp,” he wrote in his programme notes for the Chelsea game.

“If you think as supporters you appreciate what he has done for this club, you can multiply that by a hundred for the team: he is our leader – he has set the tone for all of this from the day he walked in.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has transformed the club’s fortunes (John Walton/PA)

“As I have said previously, and as the manager has said himself, he took over from great foundations laid by Sir Kenny and Brendan (Rodgers), and from players like Stevie (Gerrard).

“But he, more than anyone in my eyes, is the reason we are here now about to collect this club’s first league title in 30 years.”