Jordan Henderson has told Adam Lallana to base his game on this Barcelona player

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told Adam Lallana to base his game on Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as he prepares for a switch in position.

Having spent much of his career as a more forward-thinking player, Lallana is attempting to reinvent himself as a deep-lying midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp fielded him in that role during pre-season and may have earmarked him as Fabinho's understudy in the No.6 position.

And Henderson, who was previously employed as a holding player in the engine room, has told his team-mate to watch both Fabinho and De Jong as he continues his adaptation.

"I’m still waiting to get a chance there," Lallana told The Times. "That may or may not come, but it definitely interests me. i find it very stimulating because I get more of the ball than I have ever had in my career before.

"Sometimes as a No.8 you are making decoy runs, or you are offering and you don’t get the ball. Whereas if you are in the 'six' you are centralised to the play, involved in the build-up a lot more. That is what I noticed straight away. That’s where the stimulation comes from - it feels good to be on the ball.

"I've not gone into it too deeply. Jordan told me I need to watch Frenkie de Jong. The way he plays it, he kind of dribbles a little bit more than other sixes would, which obviously brings a bit of risk but that is in my game.

"I do watch the six more so now than what the eight does because I know that reasonably well. What are their movements like? I’ve found myself focusing on Fabinho a little bit in our first games and he has played it outstandingly well."

Liverpool take on Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday.

