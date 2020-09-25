Jordan Henderson out of Arsenal clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss Monday’s visit of Arsenal as he has not fully recovered from the knock which forced him off at half-time of Sunday’s win at Chelsea.

His absence increases the chances of a first start for new signing Thiago Alcantara, who was Henderson’s replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Gomez trained on Friday and should be fit to resume his centre-back partnership with Virgil Van Dijk, with midfielder Fabinho on standby to fill in again as he did at Chelsea.

Arsenal are likely to have Kieran Tierney available for the first of two games at Anfield in the space of four days.

The Scotland defender was pulled out of the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s win over West Ham as a precaution with a tight groin but is expected to be back in contention.

After making seven changes for the Carabao Cup win at Leicester, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Willian should return to the side but Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Cedric Soares (both calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all missing.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Macey, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Saliba, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.