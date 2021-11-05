Jordan McGhee doubtful for Dundee’s Premiership clash with Celtic

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee’s cinch Premiership game against Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday.

McGhee will have a knee injury assessed but boss James McPake expects it will require a tidy-up.

Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros.

Ange Postecoglou was already without two centre-backs with Carl Starfelt (hamstring) injured and Christopher Jullien building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Nir Bitton also went off in Budapest but only with cramp.