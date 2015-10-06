Jordan v Australia: Visitors ready for tough trip

Australia defender Matthew Spiranovic believes his team's recent road trips will hold them in good stead for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Jordan.

The Asian champions have enjoyed wins in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to start their qualifying campaign for Russia 2018.

The Socceroos, who top Group A, face another tricky trip as they prepare to face Jordan in Amman.

Spiranovic said the tough trips had made Ange Postecoglou's men better.

"The more games the team plays together we’re exposed to those environments and crowds it puts us in a much better position for future challenges," he told FFA TV.

"A lot of us boys have that experience now and we can use that to our advantage when we play teams that we're going to face next."

While Australia are perfect through three group games, Jordan have only one blemish – a 0-0 draw against Kyrgyzstan.

Hangzhou Greentown defender Spiranovic said his side's focus was purely on improvement.

"Three wins from three games is always a great way to start. I think we’ve built on each performance, improved on each game and that’s the most pleasing thing," he said.

"We'll be looking to do the same for the rest of the campaign with Jordan on seven points just behind us.

"To win on Thursday would give us a nice lead and set us up for the rest of the campaign."

The Socceroos will be without captain Mile Jedinak due to injury and a lack of game time at Crystal Palace.

Also missing are the likes of Mat Ryan, Robbie Kruse, Ivan Franjic and Mitch Langerak – who have all recently been sidelined with injuries.

Australia and Jordan have met twice before, claiming a win each.

The last time they played in Amman, Jordan came out 2-1 winners in a World Cup qualifier in September 2012.

Jordan are unbeaten in seven games heading into the qualifier and are led by veteran goalkeeper Amer Shafi.