Jordi Alba hoping for Pedro return to Barcelona

Jordi Alba has revealed he hopes to see Spain team-mate Pedro return to Barcelona.

The Chelsea forward left Camp Nou for the Premier League last year, but has now admitted that he has spoken to the Spanish club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a return.

And that is a move that would be welcomed by Alba, who is a "great friend" of the 28-year-old.

"He made ​​history with Barcelona and he is a great friend of mine," the Spanish full-back said. "One of the few friends I have in football.

"Hopefully I can share many great moments with him. He has all the attributes to succeed with Barcelona, ​​hopefully he can come back.

"He left, but I think it is vital for the team to have him as a player."

Alba was speaking ahead of Spain's second Euro 2016 Group D game against Turkey.

Both he and Pedro featured in their narrow opening win against the Czech Republic on Monday.