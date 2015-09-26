Jordi Alba out of Barcelona squad for Las Palmas clash

Barcelona have confirmed that Jordi Alba is not fit to face Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Spain international has been struggling with a neck problem and was unavailable for the shock 4-1 defeat to Celta Vigo earlier this week.

The Liga champions have confirmed Alba remains sidelined for the visit of Paco Herrera's men, but Sandro Ramirez has been included in the matchday squad after recovering from a bruised leg.

Claudio Bravo, Rafinha and Thomas Vermalen are also out through injury.

Barcelona head into the game sat fifth in La Liga, having surrendered top spot to Real Madrid following their defeat at Balaidos on Wednesday.