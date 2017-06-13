Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina play in a 2-3-5 formation, beat Singapore 6-0

Jorge Sampaoli is known for setting his sides up in unorthodox, fluid formations and enjoyed great success with it at Sevilla last season where he set up his team in a 3-3-1-3 formation with regularity.

His tactical acumen is undoubtedly one of the main reasons why he landed his dream job as the Argentina national team manager at the start of the month. His first game in charge was a 1-0 victory over Brazil in Melbourne last week, setting his team up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Some may have considered that a bold move against the Selecao with their attacking might, but the risk paid off. And just to prove he's completely unafraid of rolling the dice, he decided to set his team out in a 2-3-5 formation against Singapore on Tuesday.

One of the two centre backs was Federico Fazio, who endured a mixed spell in Tottenham's backline in the 2014/15 season.

Sampaoli was clearly feeling bullish, with the formation demanding of a dominant display, so he will have been pleased to see his players delivered. Fazio opened the scoring from a corner before the goals poured in via Jose Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Leandro Paredes, Lucas Alario and Angel Di Maria.

Sampaoli must be enjoying this international football lark. Next up, the 1-2-7 formation.