Video: Brazil's Diego Souza scores 12 seconds after kick-off against Australia

Australia prepared for the Confederations Cup by taking on the 2014 World Cup semi-finalists in a friendly on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou's side, his team couldn't have got off to a worse start if they had tried to.

A very sloppy pass from the Socceroos' defender Bailey Wright was intercepted almost immediately by Zenit winger Giuliano, who slipped through Sport Recife forward Diego Souza for a tidy finish into the bottom corner of the net, beating Mitchell Langerak in goal.

Australia had had possession initially, which makes Souza's early strike that bit more ridiculous than your standard kick-off goal.

The early strike will serve as a great lesson to the Aussies going into future matches... surely.