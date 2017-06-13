Video: Brazil's Diego Souza scores 12 seconds after kick-off against Australia
It took Brazil a matter of seconds to breach Australia's defence in their friendly in Melbourne
Australia prepared for the Confederations Cup by taking on the 2014 World Cup semi-finalists in a friendly on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou's side, his team couldn't have got off to a worse start if they had tried to.
A very sloppy pass from the Socceroos' defender Bailey Wright was intercepted almost immediately by Zenit winger Giuliano, who slipped through Sport Recife forward Diego Souza for a tidy finish into the bottom corner of the net, beating Mitchell Langerak in goal.
Australia had had possession initially, which makes Souza's early strike that bit more ridiculous than your standard kick-off goal.
The early strike will serve as a great lesson to the Aussies going into future matches... surely.
- Asamoah Gyan wears captain's armband with his own face on it
- Video: ICYMI USA's Michael Bradley scored a world-class lob against Mexico
In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.