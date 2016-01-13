Jorge Villafana open to USA or Mexico call-up

Just a month after lifting the MLS Cup with the Portland Timbers, Jorge Villafana made his Liga MX debut, starting for Santos Laguna in the season-opening defeat to Leon.

The 26-year-old was pleased to get on the field with his new side so quickly, even if the result didn't go Santos' way.

"I'm happy because the manager gave me the opportunity to start and debut," Villafana said at a news conference. "I'm happy with this, but the truth is we'd wanted to get a different result. We would've loved to win, but personally I'm very happy and grateful to the team and the coaching staff for the opportunity."

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough, a dual-national who elected to represent the United States, kept Villafana and Santos off the board in the first match. Like Yarbrough was before filing his one-time switch, Villafana is eligible for both teams despite representing one at the youth level.

The left back played for the U.S. U-20 and U-23 teams but could still file a one-time switch and suit up for Mexico's senior team if given the opportunity.

"I was called up to the U-20 team, but not to an official match with the senior team. I'm open to both," Villafana said. "I have Mexican family and I had the chance to debut in the United States. I'm getting ready for what might come and not closing doors on anything. One hopes to achieve big things and professional players always want to make it to the national team."