Jorginho completes more passes than entire Newcastle team
Newcastle United's number of completed passes in the first half of their clash with Chelsea was lower than that of Jorginho.
Jorginho put on a passing clinic during the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.
The Italy international's distribution from midfield was impressive and, remarkably, he completed 19 more passes than the Newcastle XI combined in the first 45 minutes, which ended goalless.
Jorginho completed 86 of his 92 attempted passes - 93.5 per cent - compared to Newcastle's team total of 67.
The Brazil-born star arrived at Chelsea from Napoli during the close-season, following manager Maurizio Sarri.
