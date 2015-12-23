Jorginho extends Napoli deal to 2020
Jorginho has committed his future to Napoli by signing a new contract until 2020, the club have confirmed.
The midfielder, who turned 24 on Sunday, has established himself as a vital part of Maurizio Sarri's system during 2015-16 and has played every game in Serie A since sitting out the opening-day defeat to Sassuolo.
Jorginho's agent stated earlier this week that he expected a new deal to be confirmed prior to the new year and Napoli have now announced a new contract with the former Verona man until the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.
"Napoli announce the renewal of the contract with Jorginho until June 30, 2020," a brief statement on the club's official website confirmed.
Jorginho was sent off during the 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Sunday, meaning he is set to miss the clash with Torino on January 6.
