Jose Mourinho backs Steven Bergwijn to find his scoring form

Jose Mourinho is backing Steven Bergwijn to come good in front of goal once the Dutchman can shake off lingering fitness issues.

Bergwijn received online abuse from Spurs fans after he missed two gilt-edged chances in the recent defeat at Liverpool and he was again wasteful in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Leeds.

The Holland international is a key part of Mourinho’s front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, performing admirable defensive work, but is not contributing with goals.

Steven Bergwijn, left, takes on Leeds’ Jack Harrison (Ian Walton/PA)

He has yet to find the net in 11 Premier League games this season, but Mourinho says he has been hampered physically.

“We need him to score goals. Of course we know he has the ability to do that,” the Portuguese said.

“If you go back one year, his first match and he scored an amazing goal (against Manchester City). We know that he has the ability to do that.

“He’s accumulating also physical problems. I don’t know if you could see but even in the last 10 minutes he was touching his groin, he was touching his adductor.

“He’s having problems that are stopping him now and again from training properly and at high intensity so he’s suffering a little bit.

“But of course he gives very good things to the team. I believe the goals will arrive if his condition improves.”

Son is having no such problems as he brought up a century of Tottenham goals in the rout over Leeds.

Fifteen of those have come this season, 12 in the league, as he becomes the first non-British or Irish player to score 100 goals for the club.

The South Korean told Spurs TV: “It is really special, I need a help from my team-mates and from the fans, who are supporting me always, even when I have bad moments.

“It is a massive, massive achievement for me and I am really grateful and I want to say thank you for everyone who helped me score 100 goals for Spurs.

“To score 100 goals with the fans would have been the best feeling ever. Without them I would not be here. It is a great feeling.”

While Leeds have had an impressive return to the top flight, they have struggled against the top sides as this defeat follows others at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Luke Ayling, left, battles for possession with Tottenham’s Harry Kane (Andy Rain/PA)

Captain Luke Ayling says his side are on a learning curve.

“Us boys are still learning in this league and we have been caught out a few times,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are learning the hard way a lot of times, so we will keep learning and trying to put it right.

“Most of us are still only 17 games in, it takes a while to settle down and I think we are doing alright.

“It has been a real tough week. Three games in six days is what we live for and to take six points from those games makes it a good week.”