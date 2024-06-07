Jose Mourinho hails Portugal's Euro 2024 squad as 'the best we have ever been'

Jose Mourinho believes Portugal holds a strong chance of emerging victorious at this summer's European Championships.

Roberto Martinez's side failed to lose a match during qualifying, as they won all 10 of group-stage games to book their spot in the tournament.

Boasting stars such as Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva, Portugal remain one of the most feared sides.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful about previous generations that we had, but in terms of squad depth and quality, we are probably now the best we have ever been and Portugal can go on to win it," Mourinho told Topps.

“It’s about having confidence, self-belief that they can beat anyone. I don’t want to say Portugal are the best team, but Spain, France, England, and Germany are not better.



“The best problem for a coach is having to choose who to play, because there are two great right-backs, two great left-backs, two great positional midfielders – and I say two only because there is a 23-man squad but there are more.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's Euro 2016 final win over France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to bookmakers, Portugal are the fourth favourite to win the tournament, valued at 8/1 in most places.

England remain heavily tipped too (3/1), as well as World Cup finalists France who are just 4/1.

But it is the Selecao who surprised most, especially given they won 10 from 10 in qualifying and conceded just two goals along the way, scoring a whopping 36.

Manchester United man Bruno Fernandes stared in his country's recent 4-2 win over Finland, scoring twice in an international friendly in Lisbon.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester City's Ruben Dias also netted in a comprehensive victory.

