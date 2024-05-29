‘Jose Mourinho can make you feel the best or worst player in the world’ - Diogo Dalot spills beans on time working under Special One at Manchester United
Diogo Dalot has opened up on working under compatriot Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, saying that he remains in contact with him to this day
Diogo Dalot has admitted that Jose Mourinho has the capability to make you feel either the best or worst player in the world.
The Manchester United defender did not spend a long time working with the Special One, but concedes that it had a lasting effect.
Dalot signed for the Red Devils from Porto for £19 million in 2018. At the time, Mourinho said that he was one of the best right-backs around. The 25-year-old has gone on to play 157 games for United - while he remains in touch with Mourinho to this day.
Speaking to FourFourTwo, Dalot said: ‘It was a shame I only had a few months working with Jose Mourinho at United, but I’ll always appreciate what he did – he had a big influence on my career. He convinced me to leave Porto and join United and gave me the confidence only he can give.
"He has a unique way of communicating – he can make you feel the best, or worst, player in the world. It was a shame I only had a few months working with him at United, but I’m in contact with him and will always appreciate what he did.
Dalot also spent time working with Cristiano Ronaldo when the superstar returned to Old Trafford in 2019. They pair also spend time together playing for the Portugal national team as well at Old Trafford.
“I’ve never actually said this before, but Cristiano is the most influential person I’ve ever had in football. On and off the pitch. I consider him a friend, yet it sounds surreal because he was my idol, my reference, for years. I first met him properly at Euro 2020 and any time I spend with him makes me feel richer in terms of knowledge. I can draw from his vast experience, talent and wisdom.
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.
- Andy MittenEditor at Large