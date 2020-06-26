Josip Drmic doubtful to face Manchester United

Norwich striker Josip Drmic is a doubt for their FA Cup quarter-final clash at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

The forward suffered a knock during Wednesday’s Premier League defeat to Everton and will face a late fitness check ahead of the visit of the Red Devils.

Hamstring injuries leave defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram missing for the rest of the season and it remains to be seen if Daniel Farke will recall the likes of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to rotate when Manchester United travel to Carrow Road.

The Norwegian intends to make a “few changes” to the side that beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday in a bid to juggle the hectic fixture schedule.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain the only absentees, with Solskjaer confirming Jesse Lingard will be involved against Norwich after missing the Blades clash through illness.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Lewis, Rupp, Cantwell, Klose, McLean, Duda, Tettey, Pukki, Fahrmann, Godfrey, Hernandez, Vrancic, Buendia, Trybull, Drmic, Leitner, Thompson, Morris.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Bishop, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Mengi, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pereira, Lingard, Garner, Gomes, Mata, Chong, James, Ighalo, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.