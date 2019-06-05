Done deal: Jota ditches Birmingham blue for Aston Villa claret

Villa have confirmed that Jota has swapped his blue top for claret one.

This is newly promoted Villa's first summer signing and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

The former Real Madrid B and Brentford Bee joined Birmingham City in 2017 for a club record fee.

Jota managed nine assists in the Championship last season from his position on the wing.

Villa coach Dean Smith managed Jota at Brentford, and had the following to say: “I worked with Jota at Brentford. He’s a superb, talented player and Birmingham signed him as their record transfer.

"I’m really happy to have him back working with us. He’s got great ability, great balance and a great eye for both goals and assists.”

